Bank holidays in India: Check dates in your city

February 18: Banks in Gangtok shut for Losar (Tibetan New Year). February 19: Mumbai , Nagpur , and Belapur close for Shivaji Jayanti. February 20: Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)/Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) observe Statehood Day. February 22 is a regular Sunday holiday everywhere.

What to keep in mind

If you need to visit a branch soon, double-check your local holiday list—dates can vary by state.

Don't worry though: UPI and ATMs will still work fine even when branches are closed.

Just keep in mind that cheque clearances might get delayed on these days.