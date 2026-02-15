Bank holidays in India: Check dates in your city
India
Heads up—banks across India are taking a few days off next week.
The RBI has lined up four holidays on February 18, 19, 20, and 22.
These aren't all nationwide; some are just for certain cities or states.
Here's the list
February 18: Banks in Gangtok shut for Losar (Tibetan New Year).
February 19: Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur close for Shivaji Jayanti.
February 20: Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)/Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) observe Statehood Day.
February 22 is a regular Sunday holiday everywhere.
What to keep in mind
If you need to visit a branch soon, double-check your local holiday list—dates can vary by state.
Don't worry though: UPI and ATMs will still work fine even when branches are closed.
Just keep in mind that cheque clearances might get delayed on these days.