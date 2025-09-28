Bank holidays this week: Check last day to do transactions

Banks shut for local festivals in several cities

Kicking off September 29, banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati close for Maha Saptami.

Jaipur and Patna, among several other cities, follow on September 30 for Maha Ashtami.

On October 1, Bengaluru and Chennai, along with many other cities, join in for Maha Navami.

All banks nationwide will be shut on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.

Gangtok gets two local holidays on October 3 and 4, then everyone gets a break again on Sunday, October 5.

Don't worry—ATMs and online banking stay open throughout!