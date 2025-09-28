Bank holidays this week: Check last day to do transactions
Heads up: Banks across India will be closed at different times this week for major festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, and Gandhi Jayanti.
The Reserve Bank of India has lined up these holidays, plus the usual weekend breaks—so if you need to visit your branch, it's good to plan ahead.
Banks shut for local festivals in several cities
Kicking off September 29, banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati close for Maha Saptami.
Jaipur and Patna, among several other cities, follow on September 30 for Maha Ashtami.
On October 1, Bengaluru and Chennai, along with many other cities, join in for Maha Navami.
All banks nationwide will be shut on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.
Gangtok gets two local holidays on October 3 and 4, then everyone gets a break again on Sunday, October 5.
Don't worry—ATMs and online banking stay open throughout!