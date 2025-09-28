Farmers' protest in Haryana over delayed paddy procurement
Farmers in Haryana are protesting because the government is slow to buy their paddy crop and hasn't installed digital weighing machines at mandis.
The BKU (Tikait) group led a demonstration this week, warning they'll ramp up protests if things aren't fixed by Monday.
The state's Chief Minister says procurement has started and promises digital scales soon, but former CM Hooda argues delays are forcing farmers to sell below minimum prices.
Digital weighing machines
Quick and transparent crop buying matters—a lot—for farmers' incomes.
Without digital weighing machines, there's more chance of unfair measurements, pushing farmers toward private buyers who pay less.
This isn't just about tech; it's about making sure farmers get what they deserve for their hard work and aren't left struggling due to system gaps or political fights.