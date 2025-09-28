Farmers' protest in Haryana over delayed paddy procurement India Sep 28, 2025

Farmers in Haryana are protesting because the government is slow to buy their paddy crop and hasn't installed digital weighing machines at mandis.

The BKU (Tikait) group led a demonstration this week, warning they'll ramp up protests if things aren't fixed by Monday.

The state's Chief Minister says procurement has started and promises digital scales soon, but former CM Hooda argues delays are forcing farmers to sell below minimum prices.