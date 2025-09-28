Next Article
Congress worker shot dead in Delhi; family mum
Lakhpat Singh Kataria, a well-known Congress worker, was killed during his morning walk at Vijay Mandal Park in South Delhi on Friday.
Two unidentified attackers struck him with sticks and fired four shots.
As police sift through CCTV footage and phone data for leads, Kataria's family has stayed quiet about the incident.
Friends and neighbors recall Kataria's dedication to community service
Known as "Lucky," Kataria was deeply involved in improving his neighborhood—from working with local police committees to bringing former PM Manmohan Singh to his house back in 1999.
Friends and neighbors at his funeral shared stories of his dedication to community service and gardening, saying his loss leaves a real gap in the lives of those around him.