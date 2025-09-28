Next Article
Delhi: E-rickshaw driver stabs cop with surgical blade while escaping
In Tagore Garden, West Delhi, a 28-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Kaptan Singh allegedly stabbed police constable Sumit Sheron with a surgical blade on Friday while trying to escape arrest.
After the attack, Singh fled but was caught near a gurdwara in Raghubir Nagar. During his arrest, he used the same blade to injure himself.
Both Singh and Sheron were taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and are now stable.
Singh has previous arrests in snatching and theft cases
Singh has previously been arrested in at least four snatching and theft cases.
Police have filed an FIR for attempt to murder and assault on a public servant under new criminal law sections.
Constables Nand Kishore and Shiv Pratap helped detain him and get him medical care after his self-injury.