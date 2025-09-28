Delhi: E-rickshaw driver stabs cop with surgical blade while escaping India Sep 28, 2025

In Tagore Garden, West Delhi, a 28-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Kaptan Singh allegedly stabbed police constable Sumit Sheron with a surgical blade on Friday while trying to escape arrest.

After the attack, Singh fled but was caught near a gurdwara in Raghubir Nagar. During his arrest, he used the same blade to injure himself.

Both Singh and Sheron were taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and are now stable.