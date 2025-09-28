Next Article
Delhi's air quality hits worst level since June
India
Delhi's air quality just got worse, with the AQI hitting 169 on Saturday—the highest since June.
It had been hanging around a "moderate" 120 lately, but dusty winds pushed it up fast.
Thankfully, stronger evening winds helped bring the number down a bit.
Experts warn of stubble smoke influx soon
Experts warn that post-monsoon changes—like wind direction shifting from the northwest—could soon bring in smoke from stubble burning in Punjab.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet noted that recent swings between dry and humid winds have stirred up more dust and smoke than usual.
Plus, Delhi's temperature spiked to 37.2°C (way above normal), making air quality even tougher to manage.
The forecast says things might stay "moderate" for now, but it's worth keeping an eye on.