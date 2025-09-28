Delhi's air quality hits worst level since June

Experts warn of stubble smoke influx soon

Experts warn that post-monsoon changes—like wind direction shifting from the northwest—could soon bring in smoke from stubble burning in Punjab.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet noted that recent swings between dry and humid winds have stirred up more dust and smoke than usual.

Plus, Delhi's temperature spiked to 37.2°C (way above normal), making air quality even tougher to manage.

The forecast says things might stay "moderate" for now, but it's worth keeping an eye on.