5.34 crore cases pending in Indian courts: Supreme Court

SC suggests revoking bail to clear backlog

The report also found that almost 27 lakh cases are held up because witnesses don't show up, and another 23 lakh are paused due to court stays.

To fix things, the Supreme Court has told lower courts not to postpone trials just because a lawyer is missing (unless there's been a death), and wants day-to-day hearings without unnecessary breaks.

The court even suggested stricter steps—like revoking bail if someone is clearly trying to delay their case—to help clear this massive backlog and make justice move faster for everyone.