Jaishankar at UNGA: India's growth driven by self-reliance, self-defense

Jaishankar urges nations to work together on pressing issues

Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to maintaining its freedom of choice and being a voice for the Global South.

He urged countries to work together on big issues like conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, food and energy insecurity since 2022, and unfair trade practices.

Highlighting the importance of pluralism and resisting pressure tactics, he called for UN reforms so more voices—especially from Africa—get heard.

As he summarized: "We must work together to build a more just and equitable world."