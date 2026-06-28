Banks across India closed only on Sunday July 5 India Jun 28, 2026

If you need to visit the bank, good news: between June 29 and July 5, banks across India (like SBI and HDFC) will only be shut on Sunday, July 5.

The RBI's holiday rules mean banks are always closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and some state-specific dates, so it's smart to double-check your local calendar before heading out.