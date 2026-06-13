Banks across India closed today as 2nd Saturday RBI holiday
Banks all over India are closed today, June 13, because it is the second Saturday, a regular Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday.
If you need to head to a branch this month, keep in mind banks will also be shut every Sunday (June 7, 14, 21, and 28) and again on the fourth Saturday (June 27).
Plus, some cities have extra days off for local festivals, like Bhubaneswar and Aizawl on June 15, Vijayawada on June 25, several cities for Muharram on June 26, Shimla on June 29, and Aizawl again on June 30.
UPI and bank apps available anytime
Even when branches are closed, online banking is up and running.
You can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or your bank's app to pay bills or transfer money any time.
Just watch out for scheduled maintenance; banks will let you know if anything goes offline briefly.