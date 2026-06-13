Banks across India closed today as 2nd Saturday RBI holiday India Jun 13, 2026

Banks all over India are closed today, June 13, because it is the second Saturday, a regular Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday.

If you need to head to a branch this month, keep in mind banks will also be shut every Sunday (June 7, 14, 21, and 28) and again on the fourth Saturday (June 27).

Plus, some cities have extra days off for local festivals, like Bhubaneswar and Aizawl on June 15, Vijayawada on June 25, several cities for Muharram on June 26, Shimla on June 29, and Aizawl again on June 30.