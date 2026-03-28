Banks across India closed today for scheduled Saturday bank holiday
India
Banks across India are shut today, March 28, since it's a scheduled Saturday bank holiday.
This is standard RBI policy: banks close on the second and fourth Saturdays, plus Sundays.
So if you were planning an in-person visit, you'll have to wait until Monday.
Digital banking operates 24/7 in India
No need to stress about payments or transfers: digital banking is running like always. UPI, RTGS, NEFT: all online services are up 24/7 thanks to RBI rules.
Looking ahead to April? Mark your calendar for a few more holidays: Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, and another Saturday off on April 11.