Banks across India to close on staggered November Diwali dates
India
Heads up, bank branches across India will be closed on different days for Diwali this November.
Agartala, Bhopal, and Jaipur banks take a break on November 9, while Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai follow on November 10.
No worries, though; you can still use net banking and mobile apps as usual.
November includes 15 bank holidays
November's packed with holidays: there are 15 bank holidays in total thanks to festivals like Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24), and Chhath Puja in Patna and Ranchi (November 16).
If you need things like locker access or demand drafts, plan ahead since those services won't be available when branches are closed.