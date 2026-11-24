Heads up: banks are closed today in cities like Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh for Guru Nanak Jayanti. This is part of the RBI's state-by-state holiday schedule.

If you're in another state or planning a bank visit soon, it's a good idea to check your local holiday list so you don't get caught off guard.