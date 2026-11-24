Banks closed today in some cities for Guru Nanak Jayanti
Heads up: banks are closed today in cities like Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh for Guru Nanak Jayanti. This is part of the RBI's state-by-state holiday schedule.
If you're in another state or planning a bank visit soon, it's a good idea to check your local holiday list so you don't get caught off guard.
More bank holidays, digital banking available
More bank holidays are coming up: Bengaluru gets a break on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.
December brings Indigenous Faith Day and State Inauguration Day (both on December 1 in some Northeast cities), plus Christmas nationwide on December 25.
Don't worry, though; digital banking (like UPI, fund transfers, and bill payments) will remain available, subject to scheduled maintenance or service disruptions, even when branches are shut.