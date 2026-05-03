Banks in India to close on select days next week
India
Planning a bank visit next week? Heads up: banks across India will have a few closures between May 4 and May 10.
There's a regional holiday on May 9 and the usual Sunday break on May 10.
Since holidays can vary by location, it's smart to double-check your local branch's schedule before heading out.
Kolkata banks closed for Tagore Jayanti
If you're in Kolkata, banks will be closed on May 9 for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, celebrating the legendary poet.
Though his birthday is actually on May 7, the city is marking it on the ninth this year, a day to remember Tagore's huge impact on art and literature.