Man arrested for shooting outside Chris Brown's LA home

A shooting incident outside the Los Angeles home of singer Chris Brown has resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man, reported USA Today. The suspect, identified as Markeith Cungious, was taken into custody on May 1 for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The incident occurred in the Tarzana neighborhood and involved an argument between Cungious and a female victim.

Incident details The shooter used a CO2-style handgun According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), a dispute between Cungious and the female victim escalated into a shooting. Cungious reportedly fired a CO2-style handgun at the victim during their argument. The LAPD confirmed that this type of firearm is not classified as a gun under California law. After the incident, Cungious was arrested and is currently being held at Valley Jail in Van Nuys with bail set at $50,000.

Incident progression Details of the incident Upon their arrival, officers spoke to both Cungious and the female victim. The suspect told police that an argument broke out after he asked her to leave. He claimed he fired shots at her vehicle after she drove over his foot. The woman then called 911, leading to Cungious's arrest, according to TMZ.

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Singer's status Brown not involved in the dispute or the shooting Despite the incident occurring outside his home, Brown was not involved in the dispute or shooting, reported Page Six. The LAPD confirmed that the incident took place on a public street outside of Brown's residence and not inside his property. Meanwhile, the Under The Influence singer recently welcomed his first child with model Jada Wallace. The singer is already a father to three kids, including daughter Royalty, son Aeko, and daughter Lovely from his previous relationships.

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