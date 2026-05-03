IPL 2026: Mahela Jayawardene defends Bumrah, SKY, Tilak's lackluster show 

Mumbai Indians's head coach Mahela Jayawardene has addressed concerns over the underwhelming performance of star players Jasprit Bumrah , Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in IPL 2026. Despite having world-class talent on their roster, the team is currently struggling at the bottom of the points table. Their recent defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sparked a social media debate over why these top players have not been able to perform at their best.

Coach's confidence SKY's return to form imminent: Jayawardene Jayawardene defended his players, saying that it is only a matter of time before they return to their best. He said, "I don't think his output is down; if he gets a few scores together I think he'll find that rhythm." The coach was particularly optimistic about Suryakumar Yadav's potential to bounce back with some good innings.

Player analysis 'Boundary catches too frequent for Suryakumar' Jayawardene praised Suryakumar for his aggressive batting in the last match but acknowledged that he has been caught on the boundary too often this season. The coach said, "He's definitely up for it, I think he's in a good space, it just that hasn't worked like the amount of times he's got caught on the boundary this season with some of those shots." He added that it's just a matter of time before things fall into place for him again.

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Player development Varma still learning, says coach Jayawardene also spoke about Tilak Varma, saying that he is still learning how to approach his game in T20 cricket. The coach said, "Tilak Varma is also still learning and playing different roles that he's been asked to play." He stressed that handling different situations and being proactive in thinking what needs to be done in those situations are skills Varma will develop with experience.

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