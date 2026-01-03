Next Article
Banks open almost everywhere today—except up
India
If you're heading to the bank this Saturday (January 3), you're in luck—most branches across India are open.
The only exception is Uttar Pradesh, where banks are closed for Hazrat Ali's birthday.
Everywhere else, it's business as usual.
What about other January bank holidays?
Heads up: banks across all states and UTs will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays this month (that's January 10 and 24).
Plus, there are a bunch of state-specific holidays coming up—like Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Republic Day on January 26—so it's worth checking your local calendar before making any big plans.