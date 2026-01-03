Next Article
Delhi-NCR on yellow alert: Cold wave and fog ahead
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The IMD has put out a Yellow Alert for the week, warning of a cold wave and dense morning fog until January 5.
Expect chilly days, with minimum temperatures flirting with 4-6°C below normal and daytime highs also staying lower than usual.
Why bother?
This weather isn't just about extra sweaters—thick fog already caused over 60 flight cancelations and major train delays on January 2.
With more foggy mornings coming up, travel could stay tricky.
The cold snap is thanks to icy winds from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand sweeping into the plains, so it's smart to check transport updates before heading out and bundle up if you're outside for long.