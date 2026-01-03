Next Article
PM Modi's 50th PRAGATI meeting unlocks ₹85L cr in infrastructure projects
India
Prime Minister Modi just led the 50th PRAGATI meeting, where he checked in on five big infrastructure projects—covering roads, railways, power, water, and coal—spread across five states.
Together, these projects are worth over ₹40,000 crore and aim to speed up development by cutting delays.
Why should you care?
Since kicking off in 2015, PRAGATI has helped clear roadblocks for over 3,300 major projects totaling a massive ₹85 lakh crore.
Thanks to this push, India's seen huge upgrades like the Bogibeel bridge and Navi Mumbai Airport.
Modi now wants states to use similar strategies for social sectors so that India can keep leveling up by 2047.