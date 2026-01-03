Next Article
Lucknow airport brought to a standstill by heavy fog
India
Dense fog at Lucknow airport on Friday caused an Air India Express flight from Delhi to attempt landing 17 times before finally giving up and diverting.
The thick haze pushed visibility below safe limits, leading to the cancelation of the next Air India Express flight to Riyadh.
Why does this matter?
It wasn't just one flight—multiple airlines faced major delays. Some arrivals were hours late, and departures got rescheduled, throwing off travel plans for hundreds.
The IMD says this dense fog will likely stick around in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for a few more days, so if you're flying soon, be ready for possible disruptions.