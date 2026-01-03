Switzerland nightclub fire leaves 40 dead during New year's party
A tragic fire broke out at Le Constellation nightclub in Switzerland's Crans-Montana region around 1:30am on January 1, 2026, leaving 40 people dead and 119 injured.
The blaze started when pyrotechnic flares used on champagne bottles set the club's foam ceiling alight, quickly filling the basement venue with smoke and flames.
Many people suffered severe burns while trying to escape through cramped stairwells and windows.
Fast emergency response and ongoing investigation
Firefighters and police arrived within minutes, sending in 150 responders, helicopters, and dozens of ambulances as a state of emergency was declared.
Triage centers popped up in nearby bars to help the injured.
On January 2, 2026, officials confirmed Bengal flares caused the fire. Now investigators are checking if the club followed safety rules—like having enough exits or proper materials—and have named Le Constellation's two French managers as persons of interest.