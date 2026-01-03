Switzerland nightclub fire leaves 40 dead during New year's party

Fast emergency response and ongoing investigation

Firefighters and police arrived within minutes, sending in 150 responders, helicopters, and dozens of ambulances as a state of emergency was declared.

Triage centers popped up in nearby bars to help the injured.

On January 2, 2026, officials confirmed Bengal flares caused the fire. Now investigators are checking if the club followed safety rules—like having enough exits or proper materials—and have named Le Constellation's two French managers as persons of interest.