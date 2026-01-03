Next Article
Lucknow freezes on coldest day of the season
India
Lucknow just had its chilliest day this winter—Friday's high was only 14.6°C, 5.5 degrees below normal.
The city woke up to dense fog and a minimum temperature of 8.6°C, according to the Lucknow met office.
Why bother?
The cold wave hit hard: visibility in Lucknow dropped to just 50 meters, while cities like Gorakhpur and Agra faced zero visibility.
Schools and colleges across Uttar Pradesh are closed until January 5 because of the extreme cold.
The IMD says these frosty conditions will likely stick around into January, so keep those sweaters handy!