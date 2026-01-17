Banks open today, except in Tamil Nadu for Pongal
India
Most banks across India are open this Saturday, January 17, 2026—unless you're in Tamil Nadu, where branches are closed for Uzhavar Thirunal, a farmers' day celebrated during the Pongal festival.
What's up with bank holidays?
Banks usually follow a simple rule: open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays; closed on second and fourth.
Besides today's holiday in Tamil Nadu, look out for closures on January 23 (in Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal) and everywhere on January 26 for Republic Day.
Why is Pongal special?
Pongal is a big deal in Tamil Nadu—a harvest festival packed with rituals like boiling new rice and decorating homes.
Uzhavar Thirunal, a farmers' day celebrated during the Pongal festival, gives a shoutout to farmers for all their hard work.