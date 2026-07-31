Banti Rao arrested for allegedly drowning son at Gorai beach
India
A 40-year-old photographer from Malvani, Banti Rao, has been arrested for allegedly drowning his 10-year-old son at Gorai Beach.
The boy's body was found on July 29, and at first, police thought it was an accident.
Things changed when a missing-person report led officers to the boy's mother, who identified him and raised suspicions about her husband.
Banti Rao confesses, faces murder charges
Rao had even claimed to have filed a missing-person report himself, but later confessed during questioning.
He confessed to drowning their son, and police learned he had argued with his wife over infidelity suspicions.
Rao now faces murder charges.