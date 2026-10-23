BAPS clarifies after Eiffel female staff sidelined for delegation visit
What's the story
Brahmavihari Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has addressed the controversy over women being allegedly sidelined during their visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris in September. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he said it was a "miscommunication on the part of the Eiffel Tower" and no explicit request was made by BAPS to exclude women. "I do not blame them as well," he said. The incident led to a staff walkout and closure of the monument for a day.
Investigation findings
Investigation found no written request to exclude women
He said an investigation by the General Inspectorate of the City of Paris found no written request from BAPS to exclude women.
The Eiffel Tower's operating company, SETE, admitted that arrangements were made to limit interactions with women but said those conditions should not have been accepted.
Patrick Branco Ruivo, the company's chief, announced his resignation following an internal inquiry that identified operational shortcomings.
Clarification
We have no problem with women, says monk
Brahmavihari Swami clarified that BAPS had been in talks with French authorities for nearly a decade before getting permission to build a temple.
He also spoke about their participation in a cultural procession on the River Seine with around 5,500 people.
The monk explained that their observance of brahmacharya (celibacy) is personal spiritual discipline and not an excuse for gender discrimination.
"As monks, we observe our spiritual disciplines, which we observe but never enforce upon anybody," he said.
Media criticism
Slammed Indian media for reporting without fact-checking
Brahmavihari Swami also slammed parts of the Indian media for reporting on the controversy without checking facts.
He said social media and sensational coverage could twist events when audiences accept short videos or online claims without verification.
Brahmavihari Swami said BAPS decided not to react aggressively while the inquiry was underway on Mahant Swami Maharaj's advice.
"Truth eventually wins. If we give up our faith in truth, then who will have it?" he said.