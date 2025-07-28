Next Article
Barabanki religious event tragedy: 2 killed in stampede-like situation
A tragic accident struck a religious gathering in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday when a live electric wire fell onto the crowd.
Panic spread quickly, leading to a stampede-like situation that claimed the lives of Ranjeet Singh (35) and Shubham Yadav (32).
Police have filed an accidental homicide case and are investigating what led to the wire falling.
Investigation underway to find out what went wrong
Police and local officials are now looking into possible negligence around electrical maintenance and crowd management at the event.
They're working with utility providers and organizers to spot any safety gaps.
Steps like better crowd supervision and stricter checks on electrical setups at public events are being put in place to help prevent something like this from happening again.