Bareilly breaks record with 381.1mm, Uttar Pradesh gains surplus
India
Bareilly just smashed its all-time rainfall record, getting 381.1mm in a single day, way past the old 2005 mark.
Thanks to this downpour, Uttar Pradesh finally has a monsoon surplus for the first time since June 1.
Shahjahanpur breaks records, IMD issues alerts
It wasn't just Bareilly: places like Shahjahanpur also broke their own rain records.
With the state now above its usual seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department has put out orange and yellow alerts for several districts and expects more heavy rain in northern and eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next couple of days.