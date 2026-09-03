Bareilly jailer back from Kailash Mansarovar escapes Nepal Rasuwa floods
India
Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district in late August 2026, causing major destruction and heartbreak for many.
Anand Singh, a jailer from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was just 10 to 12 hours ahead of the disaster after finishing his Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.
He says that timing saved his life.
Trishuli floods destroy ₹4.5cr cloth business
The floods destroyed homes and businesses in Trishuli, including their three-storeyed rented house and their ₹4.5 crore cloth business.
Tragically, Shivani lost her aunt Usha Devi to the disaster, and her cousin Rahul is still missing.
Other UP residents like Gorakhpur's 23-year-old Ashutosh Madi Upadhyaya were stranded for two days before an Army helicopter rescued him, while Maharajganj's Raj Kumar Gautam returned to India on Raksha Bandhan.