Baruipur rape-murder case: Prime accused killed in police encounter 

Case background

Victim's body found in sack on July 5

The victim had gone missing on July 4 and her body was found the next day in a sack at Surjyapur Haat. Mondal was among the three accused arrested after the body was found stuffed in a sack in a pond in Baruipur. The incident sparked violent protests by locals who blocked roads and vandalized police vehicles. In the chaos, one Indrajit Mondal was lynched by an angry mob suspecting his involvement in the crime.