Baruipur rape-murder case: Prime accused killed in police encounter
What's the story
The prime suspect in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur was shot dead by police early Tuesday. According to police, a team from Baruipur Police Station left the station at around 12:45am to reconstruct the sequence of events at Surjyapur, where the victim's body was recovered when the accused, Prabash Mondal, allegedly snatched a policeman's gun and opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring Mondal, who was later declared dead at Baruipur Hospital.
Case background
Victim's body found in sack on July 5
The victim had gone missing on July 4 and her body was found the next day in a sack at Surjyapur Haat. Mondal was among the three accused arrested after the body was found stuffed in a sack in a pond in Baruipur. The incident sparked violent protests by locals who blocked roads and vandalized police vehicles. In the chaos, one Indrajit Mondal was lynched by an angry mob suspecting his involvement in the crime.
Investigation progress
SIT formed to probe case
Three people have been arrested in connection with the case and a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe further. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has directed Director General of Police Sidd Nath Gupta to submit a report on the case within 72 hours. He assured strict action would be taken if any negligence were found in the investigation.
Official assurances
Adhikari promises justice to Indrajit Mondal's family
Adhikari assured justice to Indrajit Mondal's family, calling him innocent based on police findings. He promised compensation and other assistance to the victim's family after meeting them again within a week. The chief minister also promised to set up a police outpost at Surjyapur as requested by the victim's family during his next visit to Baruipur.