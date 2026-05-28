Renowned Urdu poet Dr Bashir Badr dies at 91

Renowned Urdu poet Dr Bashir Badr passed away on Thursday at his residence in Bhopal , Madhya Pradesh. He was 91. Badr died after a prolonged illness, per his family. He is best remembered for his poignant couplets such as "Ujale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do, na jaane kis gali me zindagi ki shaam ho jaye" and "Kuch to majbooriyaan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota."

Literary impact Know more about the legendary poet Born in Ayodhya on February 15, 1935, Badr was a master of Urdu. He was particularly known for his ghazals and had an in-depth knowledge of Persian, Hindi, and English. His collections, Kulliyate Bashir Badr and Aas, are among his most notable works. Lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar paid a heartfelt tribute to Badr on X. He wrote, "Today, our language Urdu has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever."

Early career He published over 7 collections of poems Badr is believed to have started writing poetry at the tender age of seven. He was known for his innovative approach of blending the softness of Urdu with English diction in many of his lyrics. He published over seven collections of poems in Urdu and one in Hindi, along with several ghazal collections such as Ikai, Image, Aamad, Aahat, and Kulliyate Bashir Badr.

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Personal struggles His house was burned during communal riots in 1987 Badr's life was not without its share of challenges. In April 1987, his house in Meerut was set ablaze during communal riots, destroying most of his unpublished works. However, he did not let this setback deter him and started anew in Bhopal. This incident, along with other hardships, added raw pathos to many of his writings.

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