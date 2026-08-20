Basti students stop MLA Rajendra Chaudhary's convoy over muddy road
India
In Basti, Uttar Pradesh, a group of schoolchildren made their voices heard by stopping Samajwadi Party MLA Rajendra Chaudhary's convoy on Wednesday.
Their reason? The road they use to get to school had turned into a muddy mess thanks to the monsoon, making every walk tough and messy.
Rajendra Chaudhary inspects site, promises action
The students showed the MLA exactly what they deal with daily: slippery paths and dirty and soaked uniforms and shoes.
After listening to them, Chaudhary checked out the spot himself and called officials right there, promising quick action.
The students only let him pass once they got his word that things would change soon.