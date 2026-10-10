Bathukamma begins at Thousand Pillar Temple, 9 days honoring Gauramma
Bathukamma, one of Telangana's biggest festivals, kicked off today with colorful celebrations at the Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanumakonda.
For the next nine days, women across the state will craft vibrant flower stacks, called Bathukammas, to honor Goddess Gauramma.
The festivities wrap up on October 18, ahead of Dasara on October 20.
Daily Bathukamma rituals use seasonal flowers
Bathukamma isn't just about rituals: it's a time for people to come together.
Celebrations were held in Hyderabad at Ravindra Bharathi and Shilparamam, and GWMC made arrangements at the temple for the smooth conduct of the festivities.
Each day has its own traditions, starting with Engili Pula Bathukamma, and women use seasonal flowers like tangedu and marigold to create stunning displays.
As V. Aruna from Hanumakonda puts it, the festivities began with Engili Pula Bathukamma on Saturday and continued through Atukula, Muddapappu, Nanabiyyam, Atla, Aligina, Vepakayala, and Vennamuddala Bathukamma.