Bay low could hit south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is quickly turning into a deep depression and could hit the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts by September 23, according to APSDMA's Prakhar Jain.
Coastal heavy rain from Sept 21
Get ready for heavy rain starting September 21, with things picking up even more on September 23 and 24.
Coastal areas might see strong winds (up to 60km per hour), so local officials are on alert.
Fishermen have been told to head back to shore, and there's a chance this rain could help ease Andhra Pradesh's big monsoon rainfall deficit this year.