Bay of Bengal depression to affect eastern central northern India
Heads up: A monsoon depression is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, and it's about to bring a serious rain boost across eastern, central, and northern India from July 27-31.
Satellite images show thick cloud bands and a clear cyclonic swirl.
Meteorologists say this system will move west-northwest after landfall, kicking off widespread showers.
Heavy rain forecast in several states
Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh can expect heavy rainfall on July 28-29.
Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are also in for intense downpours.
Gujarat might see more rain over the weekend as the system pushes moisture-laden winds further west.
Crop relief possible, flood landslide risk
This monsoon spell should help fix rainfall shortages and give agriculture a lift.
But forecasters warn there's also a risk of flooding or landslides in some areas.
So if you're in these regions, keep an eye out for alerts and take precautions!