Bay of Bengal low may ease drought in Andhra Pradesh
Good news for Andhra Pradesh: rain is on the way.
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to strengthen over the next few days, with the IMD saying it could become a deep depression by September 22.
Showers are expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by September 23, which should bring some real relief to drought-hit areas like North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema that have been struggling with dry spells.
IMD warns fishermen to stay ashore
With wet spell and strong winds (up to 75km/h) on the horizon, the IMD has put out a warning to fishermen.
They are advising fishermen to stay away from risky parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea until September 21, from September 20 to 22, and from September 22 to 24.
If you are already out at sea, they recommend heading back by tomorrow evening (safety first).