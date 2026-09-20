Bay of Bengal low may ease drought in Andhra Pradesh

Good news for Andhra Pradesh: rain is on the way.

A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to strengthen over the next few days, with the IMD saying it could become a deep depression by September 22.

Showers are expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by September 23, which should bring some real relief to drought-hit areas like North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema that have been struggling with dry spells.