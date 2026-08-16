Bay of Bengal low-pressure to bring 40-50km/h coastal winds
India
A new low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, thanks to an upper-air cyclonic circulation, and it's heading northwest.
The Andhra Pradesh weather department says this will bring wind speeds reaching 40-50km/h and gusting to 60km/h along the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining Bangladesh from August 16 to 18.
Coastal fishermen told not to venture
Fishermen are being told not to venture out due to rough sea conditions.
Coastal communities should stay alert and follow local advisories as the weather could get pretty intense for a few days.
Stay safe if you're anywhere near these regions!