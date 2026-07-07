BBC probe prompts India's notice to Meta over Instagram ads
India's IT Ministry has called out Meta after a BBC investigation found that paid Instagram ads were helping people find child exploitation content, which then led them to shady Telegram channels.
The government wants Meta to block these ads right away and explain how this happened.
Meta has seven days to respond.
Meta admits lapses, India cracks down
Meta says it has a "zero tolerance policy" for this kind of content and uses tech to spot violations, but admits some criminals still slip through.
Indian law is strict: platforms must remove exploitative material within 24 hours upon receiving actual knowledge or a valid complaint or face legal trouble.
Meanwhile, the government is teaming up with groups like Interpol and using dynamic blocking and tipline reports to crack down on these networks online.