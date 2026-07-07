BBC probe prompts India's notice to Meta over Instagram ads

Meta admits lapses, India cracks down

Meta says it has a "zero tolerance policy" for this kind of content and uses tech to spot violations, but admits some criminals still slip through.

Indian law is strict: platforms must remove exploitative material within 24 hours upon receiving actual knowledge or a valid complaint or face legal trouble.

Meanwhile, the government is teaming up with groups like Interpol and using dynamic blocking and tipline reports to crack down on these networks online.