BCI lifts NALSAR 2026 enrollment ban after convocation protest
India
Good news for NALSAR's 2026 law graduates: the Bar Council of India, or BCI, has dropped its earlier ban on their enrollment.
The ban was put in place after students protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant attending their convocation, which BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said was unbecoming of future lawyers.
Experts: NALSAR ban violated Advocates Act
Legal experts pushed back, saying the ban had no legal backing and that group penalties are not allowed under the Advocates Act of 1961.
Supreme Court rulings also make clear that state bar councils handle enrollments.
After all this criticism, BCI has now cleared the way for NALSAR's 2026 batch to enroll without extra trouble.