Beam launcher and slab collapse injures 7 in Vaishali Bihar
India
Seven workers got hurt on Thursday in Vaishali, Bihar, when a concrete slab and beam launcher collapsed during work on a six-lane bridge.
Thankfully, all of them were taken to a government hospital for treatment, according to Varsha Singh, district magistrate.
NH 139W bridge intact, NHAI reviews
The bridge is part of National Highway 139W, an important route connecting Bakarpur and Manikpur. Officials say the main structure wasn't damaged.
After the accident, NHAI started reviewing its safety protocols to help keep workers protected in future projects.
An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong.