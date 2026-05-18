NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI identifies beautician as 'common link'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a 46-year-old beautician from Pune as a "common link" in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG paper leak case. Manisha Waghmare, who runs a beauty parlor in Sukhsagar Nagar, allegedly connected students seeking coaching support with reputed school teachers for a commission. The CBI claims she played a major role in bringing different accused together to circulate leaked exam material to selected students before the medical entrance test.

Accused duo Waghmare conspired with retired teacher Waghmare was arrested on May 14 and sent to CBI custody for 10 days from May 16. She is said to have conspired with another key accused, retired teacher P V Kulkarni. Investigators believe both were part of a wider network that helped circulate leaked exam material. The CBI also arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, an expert on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) question-setting panel for NEET-UG 2026.

Mastermind claims Mandhare possible 'mastermind' in case Mandhare, arrested on May 15, was sent to 14-day custody by a Delhi court. The CBI has described her as one of the possible "masterminds" of the case. According to court claims, she had access to final question papers for Botany and Zoology sections and allegedly leaked them for monetary gain. Waghmare discovered Mandhare's involvement in setting question papers and planned the operation with her, investigators say.

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Financial scheme Fixed deal of around ₹10 lakh per student for leaks Waghmare allegedly fixed a deal of around ₹10 lakh per student for leaked papers, planning to keep ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh as profit. She also allegedly arranged four to five students and shared her plan with Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande, who passed the papers to Shubham Khairnar. Khairnar then shared PDF copies with Yash Yadav, a Gurugram resident and later with Jaipur residents.

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