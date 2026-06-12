Bharatanatyam is famous for its iconic bun, which is adorned with flowers and jewelry

5 traditional hairstyles from Indian classical dance forms

By Vinita Jain 09:46 am Jun 12, 202609:46 am

What's the story

Indian classical dance forms are not just about graceful movements, but also about the elaborate hairstyles that complete the traditional attire. Each dance form has its own unique hairstyle, which is an integral part of the performance. These hairstyles are not just beautiful, but also have cultural significance, often representing different deities or historical figures. Here are five traditional hairstyles from Indian classical dance forms.