5 traditional hairstyles from Indian classical dance forms
What's the story
Indian classical dance forms are not just about graceful movements, but also about the elaborate hairstyles that complete the traditional attire. Each dance form has its own unique hairstyle, which is an integral part of the performance. These hairstyles are not just beautiful, but also have cultural significance, often representing different deities or historical figures. Here are five traditional hairstyles from Indian classical dance forms.
#1
Bharatanatyam's iconic bun
Bharatanatyam is famous for its iconic bun, which is adorned with flowers and jewelry. The bun is tightly coiled at the crown of the head, allowing dancers to perform intricate facial expressions without hindrance. Fresh jasmine flowers are often used to embellish this hairstyle, adding fragrance and beauty to the performance. The bun symbolizes grace and poise, essential elements of Bharatanatyam.
#2
Kathakali's elaborate headdress
Kathakali is known for its elaborate headdresses that are an integral part of its storytelling performances. The headdresses are usually made from natural materials like leaves and flowers, arranged in intricate patterns on the dancer's head. These headdresses can be quite large and colorful, representing various characters in the stories being told. They add a dramatic flair to the performance while also holding cultural significance.
#3
Odissi's braided crown
Odissi features a braided crown hairstyle that is both elegant and practical for the dancers. The hair is braided tightly along the sides of the head and then twisted into a bun or knot at the back. This style allows for freedom of movement while maintaining a regal appearance on stage. Often embellished with small ornaments or flowers, this hairstyle highlights Odissi's graceful lines.
#4
Kuchipudi's side braid
Kuchipudi dancers wear a side braid as part of their traditional attire. The braid is usually adorned with flowers or beads, adding to its beauty, without taking away from the intricate footwork and expressions of the dance. This simple yet elegant hairstyle allows for flexibility during performances, while keeping the cultural essence intact.
#5
Mohiniyattam's middle-parted hairdo
Mohiniyattam features a simple middle-parted hairdo that reflects its understated elegance. The hair is usually left loose or tied back loosely with a few decorative pins or clips. These may feature traditional motifs like peacocks or lotus flowers, representing the themes often explored in Mohiniyattam's performances. This hairstyle emphasizes subtlety over extravagance, mirroring the dance form's lyrical nature.