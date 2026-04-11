Beed 16-year-old girl dies after alleged rape and suicide attempt
India
A 16-year-old girl from Beed, Maharashtra, passed away on April 10, 2026 after allegedly being raped by her uncle and later attempting suicide.
The incident happened when she was returning from a cattle shed in the Balaghat Hills.
Despite being hospitalized, she couldn't recover.
Her story has left the local community deeply shaken and demanding answers.
Accused uncle arrested, Kaij tehsil outraged
Police have arrested the uncle accused in the case, but another suspect is still on the run.
Meanwhile, people in Kaij tehsil are reportedly outraged, hoping this tragedy leads to real change.