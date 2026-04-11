Beed 16-year-old girl dies after alleged rape and suicide attempt India Apr 11, 2026

A 16-year-old girl from Beed, Maharashtra, passed away on April 10, 2026 after allegedly being raped by her uncle and later attempting suicide.

The incident happened when she was returning from a cattle shed in the Balaghat Hills.

Despite being hospitalized, she couldn't recover.

Her story has left the local community deeply shaken and demanding answers.