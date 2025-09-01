Beef ban row: Canara Bank employees serve beef in protest

More than just a meal

This protest is about more than just lunch—it's tied to Kerala's long tradition of pushing back against outside attempts to control local food habits.

As BEFI leader SS Anil put it, "Beef is not banned in India."

Local MLA K T Jaleel also weighed in: "It is not up to superior officers to decide what to wear, what to eat, or what to think."

The bank hasn't responded yet, but the debate over personal choice and cultural identity is definitely on the table.