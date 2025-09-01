Next Article
Beef ban row: Canara Bank employees serve beef in protest
Canara Bank employees in Kochi put together a "beef festival" after their new regional manager, Ashwini Kumar, verbally banned beef in the office canteen.
Led by their union, staff served beef with Malabar parotta to make a point about food freedom at work.
More than just a meal
This protest is about more than just lunch—it's tied to Kerala's long tradition of pushing back against outside attempts to control local food habits.
As BEFI leader SS Anil put it, "Beef is not banned in India."
Local MLA K T Jaleel also weighed in: "It is not up to superior officers to decide what to wear, what to eat, or what to think."
The bank hasn't responded yet, but the debate over personal choice and cultural identity is definitely on the table.