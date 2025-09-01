Revanth orders CBI probe into ₹85,000cr Kaleshwaram project mess

Probe to look into alleged mismanagement, financial irregularities

This is a big deal because the project cost over ₹85,000 crore—so far, Telangana has repaid nearly ₹50,000 crore (including principal and interest), but still owes more than ₹60,000 crore.

The Ghose Commission and NDSA reports revealed that public funds may have been mishandled and that faulty designs damaged key infrastructure like the Medigadda barrage.

With so much money and water security at stake, the CBI probe aims to bring clarity and hold those responsible accountable for any wrongdoing.