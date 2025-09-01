Next Article
PM Modi meets Global South leaders, discusses economic opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Sunday meeting leaders from the Global South on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.
The focus was on finding new markets for Indian exports and securing resources—moves that fit right into India's 'Neighborhood First' and 'Act East' strategies.
Modi's talks with Myanmar, Nepal leaders
Modi's chat with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing centered on boosting ties in development, security, and regional connectivity.
He also connected with Central Asian and Eurasian leaders to explore fresh economic opportunities.
Plus, a conversation with Nepal's Prime Minister could set up a future visit to India, helping tighten bonds between the two countries.