Modi, Xi focus on peace along India-China border
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday during their meeting in Tianjin focused on keeping things peaceful along the India-China border.
Both leaders want to build on last year's progress and strengthen the relationship with more trust and respect.
Both sides agreed to keep talking things out
Their chat zeroed in on finding real fixes for ongoing boundary disputes—without letting these issues mess up bigger plans between the two countries.
Xi pushed for a long-term, strategic approach, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that keeping the peace is key so differences don't turn into bigger problems.
