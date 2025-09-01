Next Article
Woman lawyer tried to frame ex-husband by planting fake bomb
A woman lawyer in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly tried to frame her ex-husband by planting a fake IED (improvised explosive device) near his house on July 31.
Police found a plastic box designed to look like a bomb outside Manzoor Ahmad Khan's residence after getting a tip-off, which led to a full search and the bomb squad being called in.
All 3 face charges for conspiracy, faking terror case
Investigators discovered that Sajad Ahmed Ganie planted the fake device at the request of advocate Rahila Qadri—Khan's estranged wife—and her current husband, Rayees Ahmed Bhat.
The motive was reportedly an ongoing marital dispute.
Ganie confessed after being arrested; all three now face charges for conspiracy and faking a terror case.