Woman lawyer tried to frame ex-husband by planting fake bomb India Sep 01, 2025

A woman lawyer in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly tried to frame her ex-husband by planting a fake IED (improvised explosive device) near his house on July 31.

Police found a plastic box designed to look like a bomb outside Manzoor Ahmad Khan's residence after getting a tip-off, which led to a full search and the bomb squad being called in.