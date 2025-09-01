PM Modi meets Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing at SCO Summit India Sep 01, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Modi called for Myanmar's upcoming elections to be "fair and inclusive," saying all sides should have a voice in a peace process led by and for the people of Myanmar.

He highlighted that open dialogue is key to the peace process after years of unrest since the 2021 military coup.