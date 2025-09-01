PM Modi meets Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing at SCO Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at the SCO Summit in Tianjin.
Modi called for Myanmar's upcoming elections to be "fair and inclusive," saying all sides should have a voice in a peace process led by and for the people of Myanmar.
He highlighted that open dialogue is key to the peace process after years of unrest since the 2021 military coup.
Modi pushes for India-Myanmar cooperation
Their chat also focused on boosting India-Myanmar cooperation—especially on defense, security, and development projects.
Modi pushed to speed up joint connectivity plans and talked about managing their long shared border, which matters a lot for India's northeastern states.
For India, stability in Myanmar isn't just about good neighbors; it's crucial for regional security too.