Bees attack residents in Prayagraj apartment, injuring 20 people
On Tuesday around 12 noon, a swarm of bees from a fourth-floor hive attacked residents at Prayag Kunj Apartments in Prayagraj, leaving about 20 people hurt.
Among them was 72-year-old Anju Arora, who was rescued with blankets and rushed to the hospital—thankfully, she's now stable.
Neighbors quickly tried to protect each other
using insect spray and smoke to drive the bees away after residents said pigeons had disturbed the hive.
This isn't just a one-off: Uttar Pradesh has seen several bee attacks lately—including one that injured at least 52 girl students on February 20, 2026 and another where a cricket umpire sadly died.
With these incidents piling up, it's clear there's a need for better ways to prevent such swarms from causing chaos.