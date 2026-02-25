Bees attack residents in Prayagraj apartment, injuring 20 people

Neighbors quickly tried to protect each other

Neighbors quickly tried to protect each other, using insect spray and smoke to drive the bees away after residents said pigeons had disturbed the hive.

This isn't just a one-off: Uttar Pradesh has seen several bee attacks lately—including one that injured at least 52 girl students on February 20, 2026 and another where a cricket umpire sadly died.

With these incidents piling up, it's clear there's a need for better ways to prevent such swarms from causing chaos.