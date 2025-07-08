Bees, bad weather, & runway drama: Aviation turbulence continues

Passengers on an IndiGo Surat-Jaipur flight got an unexpected delay when bees swarmed the cargo hold during loading. Fire crews had to spray them away, causing nearly 50 minutes' wait but thankfully no injuries—just plenty of social media buzz from those onboard.

Go-around for SWISS; weather diverts Air India

A SWISS flight from Zurich had to abort landing at Delhi because another plane was still on the runway—a side effect of maintenance work and tricky winds.

Meanwhile, bad weather forced an Air India Riyadh-Delhi flight to land in Jaipur instead, leaving passengers stuck for hours without updates or food before finally being bused back to Delhi.