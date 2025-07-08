Bees, bad weather, & runway drama: Aviation turbulence continues
India's airports have seen some pretty unusual disruptions lately—from a bee swarm grounding an IndiGo flight in Surat, to a SWISS plane forced into a last-minute go-around at Delhi, and even bad weather sending an Air India flight off course.
All this highlights how growing air traffic is testing airport systems.
Bees delay IndiGo flight in Surat
Passengers on an IndiGo Surat-Jaipur flight got an unexpected delay when bees swarmed the cargo hold during loading.
Fire crews had to spray them away, causing nearly 50 minutes' wait but thankfully no injuries—just plenty of social media buzz from those onboard.
Go-around for SWISS; weather diverts Air India
A SWISS flight from Zurich had to abort landing at Delhi because another plane was still on the runway—a side effect of maintenance work and tricky winds.
Meanwhile, bad weather forced an Air India Riyadh-Delhi flight to land in Jaipur instead, leaving passengers stuck for hours without updates or food before finally being bused back to Delhi.